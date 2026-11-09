England call up Burn in place of injured Guehi

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has been added to the England squad after Marc Guehi withdrew through injury, the Football Association said on Monday.

● The 34-year-old Burn, who has won 11 caps, joined manager Thomas Tuchel's squad at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground ahead of Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

● Guehi, 26, was substituted at halftime of City's 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

● British media reported that Guehi has a hip problem.

● England host Croatia at Wembley on Thursday before travelling to Madrid to face world champions Spain on Sunday in their final Group A3 matches.

● They are second in the standings with nine points from four games, three behind leaders Spain. Croatia are third and the Czech Republic fourth.

● England can secure a place in next March's Nations League quarter-finals by avoiding defeat by Croatia.