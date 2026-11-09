November 10, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

England call up Burn in place of injured Guehi

Guehi has a hip problem, British media reports

England call up Burn in place of injured Guehi
Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Everton - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - Nov 2, 2026 Newcastle United's Dan Burn gestures REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 10:44 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 10:44 PM

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has been added to the England squad after Marc Guehi withdrew through injury, the Football Association said on Monday.

● The 34-year-old Burn, who has won 11 caps, joined manager Thomas Tuchel's squad at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground ahead of Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

● Guehi, 26, was substituted at halftime of City's 3-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

● British media reported that Guehi has a hip problem.

● England host Croatia at Wembley on Thursday before travelling to Madrid to face world champions Spain on Sunday in their final Group A3 matches.

● They are second in the standings with nine points from four games, three behind leaders Spain. Croatia are third and the Czech Republic fourth.

● England can secure a place in next March's Nations League quarter-finals by avoiding defeat by Croatia.

Related Stories
Man City take WSL lead from Chelsea
Man City take WSL lead from Chelsea
Jaissle rues Newcastle players going off script
Jaissle rues Newcastle players going off script
Gabriel delivers at both ends in Arsenal win
Gabriel delivers at both ends in Arsenal win
Chelsea's Martinez undergoes surgery after collision
Chelsea&#039;s Martinez undergoes surgery after collision
Read More
Earth pulls tiny new mini-moon into orbit
Earth pulls tiny new mini-moon into orbit
Messi back in FIFPRO World 11, Kane left out
Messi back in FIFPRO World 11, Kane left out
Nvidia&#039;s AI empire hinges on Jensen Huang
Nvidia's AI empire hinges on Jensen Huang
Saudi pipeline hit in Madinah region
Saudi pipeline hit in Madinah region
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More