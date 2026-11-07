November 08, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Manchester City go top of WSL as Chelsea stumble against Everton

Bunny Shaw continued her prolific scoring form with a hat-trick alongside strikes from Aoba Fujino and Iman Beney to sweep West Ham aside

Manchester City go top of WSL as Chelsea stumble against Everton
Football - Women's Super League - Chelsea v Everton - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Nov 7, 2026 Chelsea's Melvine Malard in action with Everton's Rion Ishikawa and Courtney Brosnan Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters

Published : 07 Nov 2026, 11:35 PM

Updated : 07 Nov 2026, 11:35 PM

An own goal by defender Lucy Bronze against Everton on Saturday cost Chelsea the top spot in the Women's Super League as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home, allowing Manchester City to leapfrog them following their 5-0 drubbing of West Ham United.

Bronze headed the ball back across the goal to tee up Sandy Baltimore to score from close range in the 28th minute, but five minutes later her attempted clearance rolled into her own net to put the Toffees level.

The visitors held on for a draw as Chelsea dropped points for the first time since the opening day of the season.

Manchester City made the most of that slip-up as Bunny Shaw's superb goal-scoring form continued, the Jamaican striker netting a hat-trick as her side cantered to an easy win over West Ham, with Aoba Fujino and Iman Beney getting the other goals.

After nine games, City top the standings on 25 points, two ahead of Chelsea, with London City Lionesses, who host Birmingham City on Sunday, third on 16 points.

Related Stories
Martinez out for a while after jaw surgery: Alonso
Martinez out for a while after jaw surgery: Alonso
Chelsea's Martinez undergoes surgery after collision
Chelsea&#039;s Martinez undergoes surgery after collision
Martinez suffered concussion at Everton: Alonso
Martinez suffered concussion at Everton: Alonso
Neto double sinks Everton, Martinez injury clouds Chelsea win
Neto double sinks Everton, Martinez injury clouds Chelsea win
Read More
De Zerbi refuses to blame VAR in Leeds loss
De Zerbi refuses to blame VAR in Leeds loss
Syria helps Saudi with ‘military advice, training’
Syria helps Saudi with ‘military advice, training’
Man City take WSL lead from Chelsea
Man City take WSL lead from Chelsea
Pope Leo calls for unity across South America
Pope Leo calls for unity across South America
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More