Rail, road blockades lifted in Brahmanbaria after 5 hours

After receiving assurances of a solution, protesters have withdrawn a blockade of the railway tracks and roads in Brahmanbaria’s Akhaura Upazila after five hours.

They withdrew the blockade around 11:15 am on Sunday, said District BNP General Secretary and District Council Administrator Md Sirajul Islam.

Locals had blocked the railway tracks and roads from 6am in protest against the formation of a new union in Akhaura Upazila using six villages in Sadar Upazila of Brahmanbaria.

Protesters blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet railway lines and the Akhaura-Agartala international road in the Kodda area of the Sadar Upazila under the banner of Basudeb Union residents.

Rail connectivity between Dhaka and Chattogram and Dhaka and Sylhet snapped by to the protests, while road traffic ground to a halt.

Around 11:15am, BNP leader Sirajul and, Sadar Upazila BNP President Advocate Tariqul Islam Roma arrived at the scene.

The protesters withdrew their blockades and cleared the way after receiving assurances their demands would be resolved through talks with the administration in three days.

Afterwards, the Sylhet-bound intercity Parabat Express and the Cox's Bazar-bound non-stop intercity tourist express trains stuck due to the blockade left for their destinations, said Brahmanbaria Railway Station Assistant Station Master Shakir Jahan.

Former Basudeb Union chairman Nesar Uddin Sher Shah said, "We do not want to be part of Borishol Union. Now they are trying to form a new Upazila with the name Borishol. We want to stay in the former Sadar Upazila."

Basudeb Union BNP Acting President Jahangir Alam Nayan said, "Borishol village is in a very remote area. It will take a lot of time to go there and additional vehicle rental fees will be incurred."

District BNP leader Sirajul said, "We have spoken to the protesters. This movement arises from their passion. We will sit with them and try to resolve the issue."