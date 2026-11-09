Lamine and Oyarzabal to miss Spain's Nations League game v Czech Republic

Football - UEFA Champions League - FC Barcelona v Aston Villa - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Nov 3, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen REUTERS/Albert Gea

Football - UEFA Champions League - FC Barcelona v Aston Villa - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Nov 3, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen REUTERS/Albert Gea

Spain forwards Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal will miss the Nations League game against the Czech Republic on Thursday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

● Lamine felt pain in his right knee after Barcelona win over Atletico Madrid.

● 19-year-old to remain in Barcelona to continue recovery.

● Oyarzabal is recovering from flu in San Sebastian.

● Both players should be available to face England on Sunday

● Liverpool forward Victor Munoz and Rayo's Jorge de Frutos called up.

● Spain top Nations League group with 12 points ahead of final two games.