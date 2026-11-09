November 10, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Lamine and Oyarzabal to miss Spain's Nations League game v Czech Republic

Both players are recovering and expected to be available against England

Lamine and Oyarzabal to miss Spain&#039;s Nations League game v Czech Republic
Football - UEFA Champions League - FC Barcelona v Aston Villa - Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Nov 3, 2026 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal in action with Aston Villa's Ian Maatsen REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 10:34 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 10:34 PM

Spain forwards Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal will miss the Nations League game against the Czech Republic on Thursday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Monday.

● Lamine felt pain in his right knee after Barcelona win over Atletico Madrid.

● 19-year-old to remain in Barcelona to continue recovery.

● Oyarzabal is recovering from flu in San Sebastian.

● Both players should be available to face England on Sunday

● Liverpool forward Victor Munoz and Rayo's Jorge de Frutos called up.

● Spain top Nations League group with 12 points ahead of final two games.

Related Stories
Raphinha extends Barca deal to 2030
Raphinha extends Barca deal to 2030
Jackson double sinks City as Villa end perfect run
Jackson double sinks City as Villa end perfect run
Man City take unbeaten streak to Villa
Man City take unbeaten streak to Villa
Barcelona report PSG fans' chainsaw banner to UEFA
Barcelona report PSG fans&#039; chainsaw banner to UEFA
Read More
Messi back in FIFPRO World 11, Kane left out
Messi back in FIFPRO World 11, Kane left out
Nvidia&#039;s AI empire hinges on Jensen Huang
Nvidia's AI empire hinges on Jensen Huang
Saudi pipeline hit in Madinah region
Saudi pipeline hit in Madinah region
France blames Iran for fridge cyberattacks
France blames Iran for fridge cyberattacks
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More