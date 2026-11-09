Lamine and Oyarzabal to miss Spain's Nations League game v Czech Republic

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 10:34 PM
Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 10:34 PM
Spain forwards Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal will miss the Nations League game against the Czech Republic on Thursday, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Monday.
● Lamine felt pain in his right knee after Barcelona win over Atletico Madrid.
● 19-year-old to remain in Barcelona to continue recovery.
● Oyarzabal is recovering from flu in San Sebastian.
● Both players should be available to face England on Sunday
● Liverpool forward Victor Munoz and Rayo's Jorge de Frutos called up.
● Spain top Nations League group with 12 points ahead of final two games.