October 24, 2026

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Jackson double ends Man City's perfect run as Villa win 2-1

Villa exploit defensive lapses to beat City, leaving Arsenal a chance to draw level at the top

Jackson double ends Man City&#039;s perfect run as Villa win 2-1
Premier League - Aston Villa v Manchester City - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - Oct 24, 2026 Aston Villa's Nicolas Jackson celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Tony O Brien

Reuters

Published : 24 Oct 2026, 08:27 PM

Updated : 24 Oct 2026, 08:27 PM

Aston Villa snapped Manchester City's perfect Premier League run with a 2-1 home victory on Saturday as Nicolas Jackson struck in each half to hand Enzo Maresca's men a damaging defeat amid the turmoil surrounding the club's off-field financial case.

City remain top with 21 points, but the setback opens the door for Arsenal to draw level later on Saturday when they host Everton with the chance to erase the three-point gap.

Unai Emery's team climbed to sixth on 11 points with their first league victory at Villa Park this season and third successive league win over City, who are playing under the shadow of a guilty verdict on 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules. City have always denied any wrongdoing.

Jackson took advantage of two City blunders, opening the scoring in the sixth minute when defender Marc Guehi's heavy touch allowed Villa captain John McGinn to pounce and feed the striker who slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Erling Haaland equalised soon after the break when he headed home Iliman Ndiaye's clipped cross from a free kick. But Jackson struck the winner on the hour when Ibrahim Mbaye surged down the right before cutting the ball back for his Senegal teammate, whose shot sneaked under Gianluigi Donnarumma's dive.

A string of brilliant saves from Villa keeper Zion Suzuki helped seal the home side's victory.

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