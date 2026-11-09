November 10, 2026

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Zelensky speaks to Modi ahead of Ukraine-Russia talks

India says it is ready to contribute to efforts for a peaceful resolution as Kyiv prepares for trilateral discussions

Zelensky speaks to Modi ahead of Ukraine-Russia talks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends talks with German Parliament Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner in Berlin, Germany, Nov 3, 2026. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 10:37 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 10:37 PM

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday spoke to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of trilateral talks with Russia and the US in Abu Dhabi.

The negotiators are expected to hold the first meetings in months on Tuesday and Wednesday, just as Russia is targeting Ukraine's energy and logistics infrastructure ahead of winter.

Kyiv said it would separately hold consultations with European and NATO representatives also present at the talks.

"The Prime Minister has said more than once, including directly to the Russian leader, that now is the time to end the war, not to continue it," Zelensky said on X after his call with Modi.

He also said that India was ready to mediate in establishing corridors for grain exports in the Black Sea, which have been blocked by Russian attacks.

Modi's office did not elaborate but said the prime minister conveyed India's readiness to contribute "to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict".

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