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Tk 60bn extra spending alleged for third LNG terminal, minister replies

A higher capacity charge and questions over ownership fuel parliamentary scrutiny, while the government says bigger cargoes will cut import costs

Tk 60bn extra spending alleged for third LNG terminal, minister replies

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 11:44 PM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 11:44 PM

An MP of the National Citizen Party (NCP) has accused the government of awarding a contract for Bangladesh’s third floating LNG terminal to a Chinese company at a cost nearly Tk 60 billion higher than existing facilities.

State Minister for Power Aninda Islam Amit defended the decision, saying the larger terminal would save Tk 23 billion over 20 years.

In parliament on Monday, NCP’s Akhter Hossen asked Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury whether the approval could be scrapped. Khosru said he should raise it separately.

Akhter said China National Energy Engineering and Construction Company (CNEEC) had proposed a daily capacity charge of $342,000, against $254,000 and $249,000 for the existing terminals.

He claimed it would cost 35 percent more and would not become Bangladesh’s property after 15 years, unlike the existing terminals and vessels after their contracts expire.

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved CNEEC’s proposal on Thursday. The project would cost Tk 123.24 billion over 15 years or Tk 131.61 billion over 20 years.

In a statement under parliamentary Rule 300, Amit said the new terminal would have storage capacity of 174,000 cubic metres, 26 percent more than the existing 138,000-cubic-metre units.

Its four regasification units could deliver up to 1 billion cubic feet daily, with normal supply of 600–750 million cubic feet as one unit remains on standby.

Amit said a 2016-built vessel was chosen to avoid a repeat of disruptions caused by a terminal fault that hit industries and homes last August.

Larger LNG cargoes could save 5–10 cents per unit and up to $190,000 per shipment.

“Over 20 years, considering 50 cargoes annually, the country will be able to save Tk 23 billion just by buying bulk quantities,” he said.

He added that larger shipments would reduce vessel waiting costs and help stabilise gas pressure in the national grid.

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