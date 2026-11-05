Samantha Sharmin resigns from NCP

Samantha Sharmin, a joint convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has resigned from the party just two weeks after a reallocation of responsibilities within its central committee.

She announced her resignation in a Facebook post on Thursday evening.

She wrote that she sought to challenge the NCP’s policies through internal democratic channels, viewing it as her duty to steer the party back if it strayed from its principles.

“I am bringing an end to this nearly year-long struggle [on Thursday], as I no longer believe it is possible for the NCP to remain sincere to the values upon which it was founded.”

Samantha served as a senior joint convenor on the NCP’s first central committee, which comprised prominent leaders from the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

The committee was reorganised on Oct 23, nearly two years after the party’s inception, at which point Samantha was designated as a joint convenor.