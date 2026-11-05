November 05, 2026

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State minister says China-Myanmar corridor could boost trade, aid Rohingya return

Beijing has revived the proposal during Tarique's visit in June, envisioning a network of roads, railways, and ports

State minister says China-Myanmar corridor could boost trade, aid Rohingya return

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 08:24 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 08:25 PM

Bangladesh is open to China's proposed economic corridor through Myanmar, with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir seeing scope for stronger regional trade and greater stability in Rakhine to facilitate Rohingya repatriation.

He spoke on Thursday after seeing off Liu Haixing, head of the Chinese Communist Party's International Department, at Shahjalal International Airport.

The proposed route would connect China's southwestern Yunnan province with Myanmar and Bangladesh, creating a new link between South and Southeast Asia.

“If there is a China-Bangladesh-Myanmar corridor, a new connection will emerge between South Asia and Southeast Asia,” Humaiun said.

“That naturally means more economic connectivity, more movement of goods and people. That is a positive thing. The government is positive about it. It will lead in a good direction.”

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China revived the proposal during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit in June.

The proposal revives an earlier plan to link Bangladesh, China, India and Myanmar, which stalled after India objected to Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative. The new route would instead extend China's existing economic corridor through Myanmar to Bangladesh.

The proposed network would run from Kunming to Mandalay, with branches towards Yangon and Kyaukphyu port in Rakhine state, before connecting by road and rail to Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.

Asked about geopolitical concerns, Humaiun questioned why development should cause alarm, saying all parties would benefit.

He also linked the corridor to stability in Rakhine, a key condition for the return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

“The Rohingya issue is important. Stability is needed there. We will hold discussions and, God willing, seek a solution through dialogue,” he said.

During his two-day visit, Liu met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and other senior officials, visited the Chinese embassy and the National Museum, and inaugurated a smart classroom in Dhaka.

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