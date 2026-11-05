NBR investigating 125 firms, seek freeze over 100 bank accounts amid wage unrest

As garment workers press for a Tk 30,000 minimum monthly wage, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has launched a sweeping inquiry into 125 companies, seeking to freeze more than 100 people’s bank accounts.

The NBR’s Central Intelligence Cell and Income Tax Intelligence and Investigation Unit sent letters to banks and non-bank financial institutions on Wednesday, seeking immediate account suspensions and details of balances.

Most companies are owned by people linked to the banned Awami League, officials said.

Many individuals under scrutiny are former lawmakers, ministers and businesspeople associated with the ousted government. Some are in jail, others in hiding or abroad.

Officials said investigators were examining whether the companies’ transactions were connected to attempts to destabilise the garment sector. Banks have been asked for detailed records.

A senior CIC official said officers had divided the companies among themselves to speed up the inquiry, with each writing separately to banks. The initial list covers about 125 companies and could grow.

Those named include former commerce minister Tipu Munshi, Beximco’s Salman F Rahman, former lawmaker Abdus Salam Murshedy, former state minister Shahriar Alam, Nasrul Hamid and former local government minister Tajul Islam. Business leaders Fazlur Rahman Badal, Abdus Salam, Khasru Chowdhury, AKM Mosharraf Hossain, Ilias Uddin Mollah and SM Mannan Kachi are also listed.

The authorities have also sought freezes on bank accounts held by family members.