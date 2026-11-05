Bangladesh raises jet fuel price by Tk 6.32 per litre

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the price of Jet A-1 aviation fuel for domestic flights by Tk 6.32 to Tk 189.03 per litre.

In October, domestic jet fuel was priced at Tk 182.71 per litre.

For international flights operated by domestic and foreign carriers, the commission set the new price at $1.1637 per litre.

According to BERC, the revised tariffs take effect from midnight on Thursday and will remain in force until further notice.

The regulator noted that domestic rates include customs duty and value-added tax (VAT), whereas international prices are exempt from both.

The updated pricing applies at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, Osmani International Airport in Sylhet, and Cox's Bazar Airport.

For domestic operations, the rates also apply at Jashore Airport and will extend to any airports opened in the future.

The commission said the adjustment reflects average Jet A-1 fuel prices on the global market between Oct 5 and Nov 4, as well as the US dollar exchange rate used to settle import letters of credit.

Jet fuel prices have increased for four consecutive months since August.