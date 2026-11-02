12kg LPG cylinder now costs Tk 2,060 after Tk 223 increase

Private-sector liquefied petroleum gas prices have risen by Tk 223 in a month, taking the cost of a 12kg cylinder to Tk 2,060, the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission has said.

The regulator has also set the price of a 12.5kg cylinder supplied by state-owned companies at Tk 1,860, while autogas for vehicles will cost Tk 91.95 per litre.

The BERC announced the revised rates in separate notices on Monday. They will take effect from 8pm the same day.

A 12kg private-sector cylinder cost Tk 1,837 in October, up from Tk 1,585 in September. The latest increase means consumers have faced a Tk 475 rise per cylinder over two months.

The revised private-sector rate is Tk 223 higher than October’s price, while the state-owned cylinder rate is listed separately by the regulator.