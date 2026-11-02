MetLife study highlights surging workplace AI use, financial stress

AI adoption is accelerating across workplaces in Bangladesh faster than many employers anticipate, according to MetLife Bangladesh's second Employee Benefits Trends Study (EBTS).

The survey, which covered 583 employees and 126 employers, found that 55 percent of workers already use AI in their daily roles, with 91 percent reporting a positive impact, according to findings released on Monday.

However, only 58 percent of employers currently encourage or enable AI use.

Financial stress is also taking a heavy toll on productivity. The proportion of employees reporting that financial worries affect their performance rose from 56 percent in 2025 to 72 percent in 2026.

Moreover, 72 percent of workers expect employer support during sudden financial emergencies.

The report also pointed to a growing gap in retirement planning. Among employees aged 40 and older, 81 percent do not have a retirement plan, up from 53 percent in 2025.

MetLife Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Ala Ahmad emphasized that supporting workers goes beyond technology adoption.

"It is about ensuring that people feel supported as the world of work changes around them," he said, adding that holistic benefits can help build a more resilient workforce.