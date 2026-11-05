Tarique promises new garment wages within two months

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said the wage board formed for the garment sector will set a new minimum wage for workers within a month or two.

He told a roadside rally at Katakhali intersection on the Khulna-Mongla Highway in Bagerhat on Thursday that some people had been trying to stir up trouble in parts of Dhaka in recent days.

The government knows workers have demands over pay, he said, and has formed the board to review them. The board has already started work.

“In Sha Allah, the board will set a new minimum wage within the next one to two months so that our dear workers can live a little better.”

Saying the government is working day and night to expand business, he alleged that a group from across the border was creating unrest in the background of the workers’ demands, even as the government seeks to boost jobs and industry.

“I believe no working man or woman, no worker, would ever want to damage an industry,” the prime minister said.

But reports in newspapers and other media showed that people seeking to create disorder were visiting factories and damaging them, he added.