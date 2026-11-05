November 05, 2026

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Gut-to-brain signals may explain our acquired taste for bitter coffee

Researchers discover how caffeine uplifts reinforce brain preferences for bitter beverages through delayed gut signals

Gut-to-brain signals may explain our acquired taste for bitter coffee
A visitor checks coffee beans at the 'International Coffee Festival 2007' in the southern Indian city of Bangalore Feb 24, 2007. REUTERS/Jagadeesh Nv

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 07:35 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 07:35 PM

Scientists at San Francisco’s University of California have identified a slow-acting gut-to-brain dopamine signal that trains the brain to enjoy nutrient-dense foods, explaining why people develop cravings for bitter beverages like coffee.

Published in the journal Nature, the study reveals how nerve connections process taste and nutrient information together, according to The Independent.

Researchers discovered that a specific pathway linking dopamine-producing neurons in the brain’s ventral tegmental area to the basolateral amygdala plays a central role in connecting a food’s flavour with its delayed nutritional value.

During experiments on mice, scientists bypassed taste by delivering glucose water directly into the stomach, triggering a sustained release of dopamine in the brain, the report added.

When these dopamine-releasing fibres were artificially stimulated, the mice learned to prefer calorie-free flavours associated with the signal.

The findings establish the neural basis for acquired tastes, demonstrating how the brain updates food preferences once it associates a specific flavour with caffeine or caloric benefits, according to The Independent.

Researchers note the discovery could pave the way for targeted treatments to adjust human food preferences.

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