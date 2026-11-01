Habits that can improve memory and keep the brain active as we age

Wooden letter tiles spelling “Memory” sit on a table, illustrating the role of word games and mental exercises in keeping the brain active Photo: Markus Winkler / Pexels

Wooden letter tiles spelling “Memory” sit on a table, illustrating the role of word games and mental exercises in keeping the brain active Photo: Markus Winkler / Pexels

Memory experts have shared practical ways to improve recall, from learning new skills and reading books to getting enough sleep.

According to The Guardian, regular mental challenges can help keep the brain active and support memory as people grow older.

Barbara Sahakian, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Cambridge, recommends learning something new, such as playing chess, studying a language or taking up a musical instrument.

“The best way to improve your memory is to keep your brain active by learning new things,” she told The Guardian.

Sahakian added that frequent shifts in attention, including distractions from mobile phones, can undermine people's ability to focus.

Memory champion Katie Kermode suggests using visual stories and familiar routes to remember information.

These include creating a memory palace, in which people mentally place items they need to recall at different locations.

For students, memory experts recommend using acronyms, mind maps, flashcards and regular revision.

Kermode also advocates spaced repetition, which involves reviewing information at gradually longer intervals to help retain it over time, cited per the report.

The Guardian also highlights the importance of writing down appointments and setting alarms, particularly as remembering to carry out future tasks can become more difficult with age.

Getting enough sleep is another key factor.

Sahakian recommends at least seven hours a night, explaining that the brain consolidates information learned during the day while a person sleeps.

Kermode and memory trainer Sania Alam also stress that rest helps the brain process information and maintain concentration.