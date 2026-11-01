November 01, 2026

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Labour minister alleges conspiracy to destabilise government before December

The prime minister has directed officials to keep factories running and safeguard lives and property amid mounting tensions nationwide

Labour minister alleges conspiracy to destabilise government before December

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 01 Nov 2026, 09:41 PM

Updated : 01 Nov 2026, 09:41 PM

Labour Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury has accused a group of conspiring to destabilise the country before December, as garment workers’ protests spread.

He spoke on Sunday night after meeting Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat.

“Discussions focused on [Sunday’s] developments. You know that a group is conspiring ahead of December and plotting to destabilise the government,” he said.

He alleged that people outside the labour movement were conspiring with different organisations, adding that the government would respond politically.

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The prime minister called the emergency meeting after garment workers demanding a Tk 30,000 minimum wage took to the streets in Mirpur, Gazipur and elsewhere, clashing with police.

Ministers and advisors also discussed restoring stability and maintaining public order across the country.

The meeting began at 6pm in the Cabinet Division conference room and lasted around one and a half hours.

Ariful said the prime minister had instructed officials to keep factories running and ensure public safety.

“He said factories and industries must operate properly, people’s lives and property must be protected, and all of us must remain alert. He instructed us to take appropriate measures,” the minister said.

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