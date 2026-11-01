PM calls for measures to keep factories operational amid workers' protests

In the wake of labour unrest over demands to raise the minimum wage, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has issued directives to take appropriate measures to ensure that factories remain operational.

Meanwhile, he has instructed the relevant authorities to take necessary steps to maintain public safety.

Expatriates' Welfare Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury conveyed these directives from the premier following a meeting on Sunday night at the Secretariat.

He said, “The prime minister emphasised that factories and industrial units must continue to operate properly, and that we must all remain vigilant to ensure the safety and security of the public.”

[Updates to follow]