October 28, 2026

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Tarique discusses investment, economic cooperation with JBIC governor

The talks cover investment opportunities in energy, information and communication technology, and infrastructure, says Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Hossain

Tarique discusses investment, economic cooperation with JBIC governor

Special Correspondent

Tokyo

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 28 Oct 2026, 09:06 AM

Updated : 28 Oct 2026, 09:06 AM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has met Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Governor Amakawa Kazuhiko in Tokyo.

The JBIC governor met the Bangladesh prime minister at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo at 9:30am local time on Wednesday, according to Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Hossain Shadhin.

He said the meeting focused on strengthening investment and economic cooperation in Bangladesh’s energy, information and communication technology, or ICT, and infrastructure sectors.

“The prime minister said the Bangladesh government has taken initiatives to reform and simplify various rules and regulations to ensure a business-friendly environment and attract both domestic and foreign investment,” Shahadat said.

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“He said his government is committed to formulating investment-friendly policies and improving the business environment.”

According to the deputy press secretary, the prime minister said JBIC’s priority projects were aligned with the development priorities of the current Bangladesh government.

“JBIC was requested to open an office in Bangladesh. The bank’s governor said the proposal would be given serious consideration.”

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to JBIC for its contribution to Bangladesh’s economic development and for its investment and cooperation in various sectors.

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, the prime minister’s Advisor on Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, Invest Bangladesh Chairman Ashik Chowdhury, Bangladesh Bank Governor Md Mostaqur Rahman, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shakirul Islam Khan and Additional Press Secretary Atiqur Rahman Ruman were among those present at the meeting.

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