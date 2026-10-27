Tarique, Takaichi attend Bangladesh-Japan summit in Tokyo

Bangladesh and Japan have begun bilateral summit talks in Tokyo, with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman meeting his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.

The talks got under way at 11:45am local time on Tuesday at the Kantei, the Japanese prime minister’s office.

Tarique had arrived around 11:30am, and Takaichi welcomed him.

Joining Tarique are Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Finance and Planning Advisor Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, State Minister for Power Aninda Islam Amit, Telecommunications and Information Technology Advisor Rehan Asif Asad and Invest Bangladesh Chairman Ashik Chowdhury.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Mostaqur Rahman, Special Assistant for Overseas Employment in the Asia-Pacific Region Shakirul Islam Khan, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam, Secretary Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury and Economic Relations Division Secretary Shahriar Kader Siddiky are also part of the delegation.

The Japanese foreign minister and other senior officials accompanied Takaichi.

Tarique stepped out of his car and exchanged greetings with the Japanese prime minister. A military contingent then presented a guard of honour, which he inspected as the national anthems of both countries played.

Takaichi introduced Tarique to her cabinet members, and he in turn introduced his delegation.

Security is tight around the Kantei, and flags of the two countries line both sides of the long approach road.

Tarique landed at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport on Monday on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight to begin a four-day state visit. Zubaida Rahman is with him.