NCP sides with those who opposing Liberation War, says Abdul Kader

Abdul Kader, a former coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, has expressed frustration over the National Citizen Party’s positions on several recent issues, describing the NCP as the “standard-bearer” of the July Uprising.

Referring to the obstruction of the burial of freedom fighter Manik Pashari, who testified against Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee in a war crimes case, Kader said: “A man died in this country, but Jamaat leaders and activists would not allow his body to be buried.

“They formed a mob and forcibly filled in the grave that had been dug for him. Seventeen hours later, his elderly sister and daughter buried him under the cover of darkness, digging the earth with a plate by the light of a mobile phone!”

“Even after such an inhumane incident, the NCP as an organisation remained completely indifferent and unmoved. Forget an official statement, not a single leader even uttered a word on social media. The deceased was known as a freedom fighter.

“In this case, the NCP sided with its ally, those who opposed the Liberation War. It tacitly supported the mob. And yet they claim to own the Liberation War. So this is what their ownership looks like!”

Kader, a former leader of the NCP’s student wing Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad, now Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, made the remarks in a Facebook post on Sunday night.

Expressing anger over the NCP’s stance on a number of recent issues, Kader said: “A few days ago at Jagannath University, during Puja, the member secretary of the university unit of the NCP’s student wing Chhatra Shakti led a retaliatory beef feast, flexing their muscle after meat was cooked using leftover bricks from the temple premises!

“So who are the ones creating communal discord? Yet, following such provocative activities by Chhatra Shakti, Shibir and Majlis, NCP leader Nahid Islam claimed that the opposition, rather than the government, deserved the credit for Durga Puja being celebrated peacefully.”

Around six months after the July Uprising, a new organisation named Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad was launched on Feb 26, 2025.

Abdul Kader was appointed convener of the organisation’s Dhaka University unit. A student of the Department of Social Welfare from the 2018-19 academic session, Kader was a former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

He was also a former leader of Ganatantrik Chhatra Shakti, led by Nahid Islam and Akhter Hossen.

Kader wrote, “From the woman who was flying-kicked at the Chattogram Press Club to the helpless young woman who lost her life after falling victim to Jamaat leader Gazi Nazrul’s perverted sexual desires, neither the NCP’s women leaders nor its party leaders have uttered a word for any of these oppressed and abused women or stood by the victims.

“They did, however, launch a politically motivated protest over the false propaganda that a woman in Hatiya was raped for voting for the Shapla Koli symbol! And yet, in their so-called new political settlement, they claim that protecting women’s rights is a top priority.”

“So many children in madrasas are falling victim to sexual abuse, but NCP leaders have not uttered a word about it!

“Yes, this is what the centrist politics of the Jamaat-run NCP looks like — its commitment to the Liberation War, communal harmony and women’s rights, and, above all, its so-called new political settlement.”