November 05, 2026

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Comedian Russell Brand found guilty of rape

The former actor and broadcaster faces sentencing after being convicted on multiple counts of assault

Comedian Russell Brand found guilty of rape
British actor and comedian Russell Brand arrives at Southwark Crown Court with his wife Laura Brand, during the fourth week of his trial on charges of rape and sexual assault involving six women between 1999 and 2009, which he denies, in London, Britain, Nov 5, 2026. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska

Reuters

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 08:37 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 08:37 PM

British comedian and actor Russell Brand was found guilty in a London court on Thursday of rape and sexual assault.

Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and the former husband of US singer Katy Perry, had denied the accusations, saying the incidents had either been consensual, reinvented or re-imagined.

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