Opposition lawmakers to visit MP Nusrat’s fire-damaged home

An opposition parliamentary delegation has left for Kushtia to visit the fire-gutted ancestral home of reserved-seat MP Nusrat Tabassum, joint convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

NCP Kushtia district Member Secretary Sultan Maruf Talha said the team set out on Friday morning. It will reach Bagoan village in Daulatpur at 3pm and brief the media after inspecting the site.

The delegation includes NCP joint convenors Abdullah Al Amin, also a member of the party’s political council, and Mahmuda Mitu, along with Jamaat-e-Islami MPs Masud Parvez Russell of Chuadanga-1 and Abdul Gafur of Kushtia-2.

The fire broke out around 11:45pm on Wednesday. Nusrat alleged that the fire had been caused by a petrol bomb attack carried out by her political opponents.

Two of the eight people inside were injured, two goats died and the furniture was reduced to ash.

She filed a case at Daulatpur Police Station on Thursday night, accusing eight leaders and activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League, along with 25 to 30 unidentified people, of attempted murder of her family members.