November 13, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Opposition lawmakers to visit MP Nusrat’s fire-damaged home

A case has been filed over the fire, accusing members of three banned Awami League affiliates

Opposition lawmakers to visit MP Nusrat’s fire-damaged home

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 13 Nov 2026, 03:34 PM

Updated : 13 Nov 2026, 03:34 PM

An opposition parliamentary delegation has left for Kushtia to visit the fire-gutted ancestral home of reserved-seat MP Nusrat Tabassum, joint convenor of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

NCP Kushtia district Member Secretary Sultan Maruf Talha said the team set out on Friday morning. It will reach Bagoan village in Daulatpur at 3pm and brief the media after inspecting the site.

The delegation includes NCP joint convenors Abdullah Al Amin, also a member of the party’s political council, and Mahmuda Mitu, along with Jamaat-e-Islami MPs Masud Parvez Russell of Chuadanga-1 and Abdul Gafur of Kushtia-2.

Image

The fire broke out around 11:45pm on Wednesday. Nusrat alleged that the fire had been caused by a petrol bomb attack carried out by her political opponents.

Two of the eight people inside were injured, two goats died and the furniture was reduced to ash.

She filed a case at Daulatpur Police Station on Thursday night, accusing eight leaders and activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League, Jubo League and Swechchhasebak League, along with 25 to 30 unidentified people, of attempted murder of her family members.

Related Stories
MP Nusrat files attempted murder case over Kushtia house fire
MP Nusrat files attempted murder case over Kushtia house fire
‘Two-goat’ remark sparks uproar in parliament
‘Two-goat’ remark sparks uproar in parliament
Fire at NCP MP’s house in Kushtia, ‘bomb’ alleged
Fire at NCP MP’s house in Kushtia, ‘bomb’ alleged
NCP leaders smash signboard at Dhirendranath Dutta's home
NCP leaders smash signboard at Dhirendranath Dutta&#039;s home
Read More
Opposition MPs to visit Nusrat’s burnt home
Opposition MPs to visit Nusrat’s burnt home
How the Bachchans became Sonia Gandhi&#039;s second family
How the Bachchans became Sonia Gandhi's second family
Decaying ‘Das Bari’ stands tall over a faded legacy
Decaying ‘Das Bari’ stands tall over a faded legacy
November 13, 2026
November 13, 2026
Read More
Opinion

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa
Read More