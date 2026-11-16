US development finance agency opens door to private investment in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has become eligible for financing from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), opening the way for potential American private investment in its energy, infrastructure and technology sectors.

The agency announced the decision in a statement on Monday, saying projects in Bangladesh could now seek its support. Washington had previously withheld access over concerns about labour rights.

The DFC expects the move to attract substantial US private investment and strengthen the countries’ strategic economic partnership.

Established in 2019 during President Donald Trump’s first term, the DFC is the US government’s investment arm, mobilising private capital to advance American foreign policy and economic development goals.

The agency said its investments in South Asia’s energy, critical infrastructure and technology sectors promote stability, strengthen US partnerships and protect regional sovereignty.

Bangladesh’s new eligibility would help address significant development needs by attracting private investment.

Access to DFC financing and risk-mitigation tools could bridge investment gaps and advance projects facing funding constraints, the statement said.

The investments could accelerate growth by supporting critical infrastructure, creating jobs, expanding access to essential services and strengthening local businesses.

DFC Chief Executive Officer Ben Black said the eligibility offered an important opportunity to deepen economic ties and mobilise private investment for lasting growth.

Supporting critical infrastructure projects could create economic opportunities in Bangladesh while advancing US strategic interests.

US Ambassador Brent Christensen said Washington believed that promoting an open economy and reciprocal trade would accelerate Bangladesh’s growth.

The countries’ Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART), he said, demonstrated their commitment to that process.

DFC financing could help turn those goals into reality and advance prosperity in both countries, Christensen said. It could also help unlock major stalled projects.