Invest Bangladesh, Chinese firm sign MoU on Mongla economic zone

Invest Bangladesh and China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on investment facilitation to develop the proposed Bangladesh-China Mongla Economic Zone.

The deal was signed at Mongla Port on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, his Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony said.

“The MoU will create scope to expand investment and economic cooperation in infrastructure, transport, logistics, industry, energy, the environment and skills development,” he added.

Under the agreement, the two sides will explore investment opportunities and expand cooperation in energy, industrial infrastructure, environment-friendly infrastructure, transport, logistics and human resource development.

Invest Bangladesh will also help connect investors with relevant public and private sector stakeholders and coordinate their engagement.

Saleh Ahmed, member of Invest Bangladesh’s Industrial Zone Division, and Li Chongyang, chairman of China Engineering Construction Corporation, a CRCC subsidiary, signed the document.

Communications Minister Shaikh Rabiul Alam, Invest Bangladesh Chairman Ashik Chowdhury and CRCC Chairman Dai Hegen were present.