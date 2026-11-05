Tarique leaves Dhaka for day-long Mongla, Khulna tour

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has left Dhaka by helicopter for Mongla in Bagerhat to attend a series of engagements before travelling to Khulna.

Tarique departed from the Old Tejgaon Airport at 9:25am on Thursday, his Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said.

After completing his engagements in Mongla, he will travel by road to Khulna to attend the opening ceremony of Notun Kuri Sports Season 2 at the district stadium.

The prime minister is scheduled to return to the capital by helicopter in the afternoon.

Schedule

10am: Attends a signing ceremony at Mongla Port, where Invest Bangladesh and China Railway Construction Corporation will sign a memorandum of understanding.

10:30am: Lays the foundation stone for two container jetties at the port.

11:15am: Leaves Mongla for Bagerhat town by road.

12:45pm: Visits the shrine of Hazrat Khan Jahan Ali.

1:15pm: Leaves for Khulna by road.

2:15pm: Stops at Khulna Circuit House.

3pm: Attends the opening of Notun Kuri Sports Season 2 at Khulna District Stadium.

4:30pm: Leaves for Dhaka by helicopter.

5:15pm: Lands at Tejgaon Airport in Dhaka.