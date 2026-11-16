November 17, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Two detained after passenger bus goes up in flames in Dhaka

Fire Service crews rush to the scene after the blaze breaks out late at night

Two detained after passenger bus goes up in flames in Dhaka

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 17 Nov 2026, 12:41 AM

Updated : 17 Nov 2026, 12:41 AM

A fire broke out on a passenger bus in Dhaka’s Mirpur-1 late at night, prompting police to detain two people from the scene.

Mirpur Model Police chief Hafizur Rahman said the two were being questioned and their details verified. No casualties had been reported, duty officer Sub-Inspector Mahmudul Nabi said.

The fire broke out in a Capital Transport bus in front of Prince Hotel at around 10pm Monday, Fire Service and Civil Defence control room duty officer Rafi Al Faruq said.

Two units from Mirpur Fire Station rushed to the scene and worked to extinguish the blaze.

Al Faruq could not say what had caused the fire. Police also went to the scene after receiving reports of the incident. No further details were immediately available.

Related Stories
Cyclone threat looms over Bay
Cyclone threat looms over Bay
Iran sent nuclear proposal to US via Qatar: senior official
Iran sent nuclear proposal to US via Qatar: senior official
El-Sayed’s historic win sparks jubilation in Michigan
El-Sayed’s historic win sparks jubilation in Michigan
Bangladesh claw back with late wickets
Bangladesh claw back with late wickets
Read More
Frank takes charge at struggling Crystal Palace
Frank takes charge at struggling Crystal Palace
Diallo challenges Infantino for FIFA presidency
Diallo challenges Infantino for FIFA presidency
The menacing grip tightening around internet businesses
The menacing grip tightening around internet businesses
Cyclone Akvan takes shape, heads for India’s east coast
Cyclone Akvan takes shape, heads for India’s east coast
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More