Two detained after passenger bus goes up in flames in Dhaka

A fire broke out on a passenger bus in Dhaka’s Mirpur-1 late at night, prompting police to detain two people from the scene.

Mirpur Model Police chief Hafizur Rahman said the two were being questioned and their details verified. No casualties had been reported, duty officer Sub-Inspector Mahmudul Nabi said.

The fire broke out in a Capital Transport bus in front of Prince Hotel at around 10pm Monday, Fire Service and Civil Defence control room duty officer Rafi Al Faruq said.

Two units from Mirpur Fire Station rushed to the scene and worked to extinguish the blaze.

Al Faruq could not say what had caused the fire. Police also went to the scene after receiving reports of the incident. No further details were immediately available.