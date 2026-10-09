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Rangpur family killings: DNA from crime scene matches two arrested neighbours

Detectives say forensic tests found matches on items including dates, cucumber and cigarette butts recovered from the house

Rangpur family killings: DNA from crime scene matches two arrested neighbours

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Oct 2026, 02:56 PM

Updated : 09 Oct 2026, 02:56 PM

DNA recovered from items at the scene of the killing of four members of a family, including retired teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, in Rangpur has matched samples from two arrested suspects, according to police.
Rangpur Detective Branch (DB) Superintendent of Police Sumit Chowdhury said on Thursday evening that the DNA of Siddhartha Das and Mughda Das matched samples of dates, cucumber and cigarettes seized from the scene.

Detectives collected more than 35 exhibits from the house, including cigarette butts, dates, cucumber, a fruit knife, drug-taking paraphernalia for yaba and a stained basin. The items were sent for forensic tests in several rounds.
The bodies of Ganapati, his wife Preetilata Chakraborty, daughter Agami Chakraborty and son Priyam Chakraborty were recovered from their home in Machuapara on the night of Aug 22.

Ganapati’s elder brother Gopinath Chakraborty filed a murder case against unidentified people at Kotwali Police Station in Rangpur city.
Police later arrested their neighbours, Siddhartha and Mughda, on suspicion of involvement in the killings.

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