Packets of Nestle Maggi 2-Minute Noodles in a shopping cart in Mumbai, India, Aug 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo/File Photo

Packets of Nestle Maggi 2-Minute Noodles in a shopping cart in Mumbai, India, Aug 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo/File Photo

India's top court on Thursday tightened a government labelling proposal for food packaging and criticised what it said were the "double standards" of global companies that resist food warning labels in India but voluntarily apply them in some other markets.

In a challenge brought by health activists disappointed at the government's plan for ingredient warning labels, the Supreme Court ruled the labelling regime should require separate labels to indicate high amounts of salt, sugar and fat, and not just a single one as proposed earlier.

It also said global multinationals should adopt uniform standards across jurisdictions, noting concerns had been raised that product composition often differed from territory to territory.

"If true, such double standards are deeply troubling," the court said, without naming any companies. "A consumer in India is entitled to no less protection, and no less information, than a consumer in the United States or the United Kingdom."

The debate on food safety has intensified in India since India's government opted for a weaker labelling regime after lobbying by Coca-Cola and groups backing Nestle ⁠and PepsiCo, which argued warning labels were ineffective. Many companies have implemented such measures voluntarily in European markets, Reuters found.

A can of Fanta sold in London has 63 calories, but the same-sized product in India contains three times as much sugar and 185 calories, Reuters had reported. Health activists in India have repeatedly raised concerns about the amount of sugar in such drinks.

Thursday's order will be a major setback to food and drink players such as PepsiCo, Mondelez, Coca-Cola, Unilever and Nestle that have long opposed such labels. Most foreign companies count India as one of their biggest consumer markets, and executives privately say such measures could impact sales of both local and international food products.

There was no immediate response to the court ruling from the food companies.

Three Labels, Not One

India is in the midst of an unprecedented food safety crackdown, carrying out nationwide raids against restaurants, amid concern over poor hygiene and standards. The new front-of-pack red warning labels will bring India's labelling regime more in line with markets such as Chile and Mexico that operate strict labelling regimes.

The Supreme Court said the government needed to tighten its proposal, mandating separate hexagon-shaped warning labels for high salt, sugar and fat on the front of packs, not only one as proposed earlier by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

The authority shall ensure that a separate hexagon for each "nutrient of concern, each containing the word high fat, high sugar, high salt ... rather than a single combined hexagon," Supreme Court judge J.B. Pardiwala said.

Health activists welcomed Thursday's ruling.

"This is certainly a landmark development in the nutritional history of the country," said Rajiv Shankar Dvivedi, ⁠the lead counsel for non-profit "3S And Our Health", which brought the challenge.

Pardiwala asked the lawyers why they were not smiling after hearing the decision. When one replied that he represented the food industry, the judge teased by saying once the lawyer finished all 150 pages of the ruling, "perhaps nothing will remain on your face."

"This is larger public interest, national interest," the judge added, calling for strict implementation of the court's orders.

The industry will have one year to adjust to the changes once the labelling law is finalised.