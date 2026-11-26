Chargesheet filed over murder of four Ganapati family members in Rangpur

Police have disclosed the motive behind the murder of four members of a family, including retired teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, in Rangpur city and filed a chargesheet in the case.

Speaking at a media briefing held at his office on Thursday afternoon, Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman said the Detective Branch (DB) of police had filed the chargesheet against Siddhartha Das and Mugdha Das at the Rangpur Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court earlier in the morning.

He said DNA tests conducted on various pieces of evidence collected from the crime scene had established their involvement in the killings.

Sanatan Chakraborty, deputy commissioner of the Rangpur Metropolitan Detective Police and the supervising officer of the case, said: “Analysis of the DNA test reports and an extensive investigation have made the involvement of the two arrestees in the murders clear to police beyond reasonable doubt.

“No involvement of anyone else in the incident has been found. At least 50 people have been questioned so far, and the two accused are currently in jail.”

On the night of Aug 22, police recovered the bodies of Ganapati Chakraborty, his wife Pritilata Chakraborty, daughter Agami Chakraborty and 12-year-old son Ayush Chakraborty from their home in Machhuapara, Rangpur city.

The following day, Aug 23, Ganapati's elder brother Gopinath Chakraborty filed a murder case with Kotwali Police Station, accusing unidentified persons.

Initially, the investigation was assigned to Milon Chatterjee, an inspector (investigation) at Kotwali Police Station.

Later, the Rangpur Metropolitan Detective Branch took over the investigation. Inspector Jinnat Ali has been investigating the case since then.