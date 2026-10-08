DNA evidence links two to Rangpur teacher family ‘murders’

DNA profiles from two arrested suspects -- Siddhartha Das and Mughda Das -- have matched evidence recovered from the murder scene of former teacher Ganapati Chakraborty, his wife, and their two children in Rangpur city’s Machuapara, according to police.

Sanatan Chakraborty, deputy commissioner of the Rangpur Metropolitan Police Detective Branch (DB), revealed the development on Thursday night.

“Aside from the four victims and the two suspects, no seventh person's DNA was detected," he said.

"The matter is now scientifically proved -- the two of them committed the act together," the officer added.

On Sept 21, the two detained suspects were transferred from Rangpur to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters in Dhaka for DNA sample collection.

The investigation follows the discovery of the bodies of retired teacher Ganapati, his wife Preetilata Chakraborty, and their two children inside their Machuapara residence on the night of Aug 22.

Relatives investigated after failing to reach the family for two days and noticing a foul odour emanating from the house.

Upon discovering the bodies inside the locked residence, they alerted police, who subsequently recovered the remains.

Following their arrest, Siddhartha and Mughda gave formal statements in court.

Police detectives have been reviewing postmortem reports, judicial statements, and physical evidence as part of the ongoing probe.

Amid widespread public interest, investigators had noted that DNA testing was crucial to establishing the explicit involvement of both suspects in the killings.