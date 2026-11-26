Six sentenced to life in prison over 2021 killing of Narayanganj businessman

A Narayanganj court has sentenced six people to life imprisonment over the murder of a brick kiln businessman in Bandar five years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Delwar Hossain delivered the verdict on Thursday afternoon in the presence of five of the accused.

The convicts, all identified by single names, are Ismail, Raju, Sajib, Habib, Tanzil, and Hossain, while another accused, known only as Nabi, was acquitted.

[Updates to follow]