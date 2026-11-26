Police have arrested Taslim Chowdhury, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of private satellite television channel Mohona Television.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media and Public Relations Division confirmed the arrest in a statement sent to the media on Thursday.

Police described him as a “close associate” of former Dhaka-15 MP Kamal Ahmed Majumder.

However, they did not immediately disclose the allegations against him, the case in which he was arrested or where he was detained.

Taslim had served in Mohona TV's top management for a long time as its CEO. He was also known for his close ties to Kamal, an influential political figure in Dhaka's Kafrul and Mirpur areas.