bdnews24.com’s Masum Kamal wins BNWLA award for human trafficking investigation

Masum Kamal, a staff reporter for bdnews24.com, has received the Media Award from the Bangladesh National Woman Lawyers Association (BNWLA) for his coverage of Bangladeshis traveling to countries prone to human trafficking.

Three other journalists have also been honoured for their informative and investigative reporting on migration rights and access to justice.

They are: Riaz Islam, a staff reporter for Channel i; Shaherin Arafat, a senior assistant editor at Samakal; and Toufiq Hasan, a staff reporter for Dhaka Stream.

The awards were presented on Sunday at a hotel in Dhaka’s Tejgaon. Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Additional Secretary Ahmedul Haque handed over the awards to the recipients.

Guests at the event praised the journalists’ work and expressed hope that they would continue to produce objective reports.

Masum’s report, titled “Bangladesh sends over 41,000 workers to 10 high-risk countries in 21 months: report”, was published on bdnews24.com on Oct 9. It examined how Bangladeshi workers made their way to these high-risk destinations.