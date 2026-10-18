ACC approves charges against Putul over 'false information' on CV for WHO role

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has approved a chargesheet against Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, alleging she provided “false information” on her CV to secure the position of regional director for South-East Asia at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Following an analysis of evidence and documents gathered during the investigation, the chargesheet brings allegations of fraud, forgery, and criminal breach of trust against her.

ACC Secretary Md Saidur Rahman Khan shared the development at a briefing on Sunday.

The anti-graft watchdog alleges Saima claimed on her CV that she had served as an “honorary specialist or expert” at Bangladesh Medical University (BMU).

However, the investigation found no records confirming she ever held that position.

“We collected information from the institution concerned, where we learned that she held no such position and discharged no such duties there,” Saidur said.

The national graft buster filed the case on Mar 20, 2025, accusing her of criminal misconduct through abuse of power, fraud, forgery, and damaging state reputation.

The initial charges were brought under Sections 420, 468, and 471 of the Penal Code, alongside Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947.

Following the inspection, Section 409 of the Penal Code was added as the commission approved the chargesheet.

The case was investigated by Tahasin Monabil Haque, deputy director of the Money Laundering-1 branch at ACC.

According to the probe report, Putul registered the Suchona Foundation with the Department of Social Services as its chairperson, undertaking to submit annual reports and audited accounts.

She also served as chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders.

While holding these positions, she submitted her CV to seek appointment for the WHO post.

Claims that she had worked as an expert on autism and mental health and helped develop related curricula were considered important in assessing her qualifications.

Saidur said, “By exerting pressure and abusing her power using this information, she secured the position.”

The report alleges that Putul exerted pressure without opening a file through the foreign ministry or allowing the information to be verified.

Her CV was subsequently sent to the WHO headquarters through Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN Office & other International Organizations in Geneva, Switzerland.

Responding to journalists, the ACC secretary said investigators had obtained information from BMU, but the institution could not provide any evidence that Putul had held the position or performed the duties in question.

Asked whether someone holding an honorary position was required to perform duties, he said: “It has to be in the official file.”

In November 2023, while her mother was prime minister, Putul was elected WHO regional director for South-East Asia at the organisation’s 76th regional committee session in New Delhi, India. She took up the five-year post in February 2024.

Her mother was ousted from power during the July Uprising that year.

Under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, both Hasina and her daughter were subsequently named as suspects in several corruption cases.

In July 2025, WHO placed Putul on indefinite leave amid an investigation into allegations of forgery. She resigned from the post on Sep 9, 2026.

According to a letter from her lawyers dated Jul 3, 2026, the WHO had accused her of financial fraud during a visit to China and providing false information about her academic qualifications.

She has consistently denied the allegations.

Meanwhile, a Dhaka court sentenced Putul to five years of imprisonment in a plot-related corruption case in November 2025.

Earlier, the court had ordered the issuance of an Interpol red notice to help locate and arrest her.