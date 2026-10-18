US resumes intelligence-sharing with Ukraine after pause, Zelensky says

US President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, US, Sept 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

US President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, US, Sept 22, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

The United States has resumed providing Ukraine with critical intelligence to help defend against Russian missile strikes after a brief pause, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in comments published on Sunday.

Ukraine has relied on US intelligence to spot the fast-moving ballistic missiles that Russia has fired in waves at its cities.

Speaking to NBC's Meet the Press, Zelensky said intelligence-sharing had been interrupted but later "de-blocked".

"We are very thankful for this," he said. "Now it works."

US President Donald Trump had said earlier this week that Washington was still sharing intelligence, despite Ukrainian officials saying some Russian strikes had occurred without warning.