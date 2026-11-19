The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a joint resolution by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU) calling for the repatriation of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities to Myanmar.

Before the resolution passed on Wednesday, Bangladesh’s Charge d'Affaires to the UN Ambassador Shanchita Haque addressed the assembly, the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the UN in New York said in a media statement.

The resolution cleared the assembly with 128 votes in favour, six against, and 33 abstentions.

Speaking on behalf of Dhaka, Shanchita pressed the urgent need to resolve the protracted crisis.

She said nine years after the mass displacement, “no meaningful progress” has been achieved on repatriation, leaving Bangladesh and host communities grappling with mounting social, economic, environmental, and security pressures.

The diplomat said she hoped the International Court of Justice’s coming ruling in The Gambia v Myanmar case would be a milestone for justice and accountability for the Rohingya.

This year's text flags grave human rights violations and abuses committed against the Rohingya by both the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army, calling for an immediate halt to violence, unhindered humanitarian aid, and accountability.

It also stresses securing adequate funding for humanitarian operations, including the 2026 Joint Response Plan, restoring the community's political and voting rights, and creating conditions conducive to their voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return and reintegration.

Urging stronger collective action from the international community and regional stakeholders to implement the resolution, Shanchita made it clear that "the Rohingya crisis originated in Myanmar, and therefore its permanent solution must also be found in Myanmar".

The United States called for a vote because the resolution refers to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In explaining its vote, it said it holds a general position against references to the ICC in resolutions, but that its stance on human rights violations in Myanmar remains unchanged.

The US also praised Bangladesh for its “generosity and humanitarian role” in sheltering more than 1.2 million Rohingya for over a decade.