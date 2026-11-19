Published : 19 Nov 2026, 05:52 PM
Updated : 19 Nov 2026, 05:52 PM
Judges at the World Court ruled on Thursday that Myanmar must allow the safe return of the Rohingya Muslim minority to their place of residence and allow reunification of families.
A reading of the judgment was ongoing.
The state must "facilitate the safe and dignified return to their place of residence and the reunification of families for the Rohingya displaced as a result of Myanmar's wrongful acts," presiding judge Yuji Iwasawa said.