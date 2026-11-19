World Court says Myanmar must allow safe return of Rohingya refugees, ruling ongoing

Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh in Teknaf, Bangladesh, Nov 12, 2017. Picture taken November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Rohingya refugees cross the Naf River with an improvised raft to reach to Bangladesh in Teknaf, Bangladesh, Nov 12, 2017. Picture taken November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Judges at the World Court ruled on Thursday that Myanmar must allow the safe return of the Rohingya Muslim minority to their place of residence and allow reunification of families.

A reading of the judgment was ongoing.

The state must "facilitate the safe and dignified return to their place of residence and the reunification of families for the Rohingya displaced as a result of Myanmar's wrongful acts," presiding judge Yuji Iwasawa said.