October 18, 2026

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Over 1,800 Bangladeshis ‘stranded’ in Cambodia, group seeks special flights for their return

A rights group calls on the government to ensure the Bangladeshis’ return before Cambodia’s visa fine waiver ends

Over 1,800 Bangladeshis ‘stranded’ in Cambodia, group seeks special flights for their return

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 09:36 PM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 09:36 PM

More than 1,800 Bangladeshis are stranded in Cambodia after allegedly falling victim to human trafficking networks.

An organisation named Anirban Survivor Voice Foundation urges the government to bring them back home on special flights before a visa-overstay fine waiver expires on Oct 31.

In a letter sent to government officials on Sunday, the organisation said Cambodian authorities had received a list of 1,797 affected Bangladeshis, while around 400 others faced a similar situation.

The group said many had travelled with valid passports, visas, and government clearances but were later coerced into illegal activities at online scam compounds, where they faced intimidation, confinement, passport confiscation, and abuse.

Despite Cambodia waiving fines for expired visas, high airfares and administrative hurdles were preventing many from returning, the letter said.

The organisation called for their urgent repatriation, legal action against trafficking networks and recruitment agencies, and medical, psychological and legal support for the returnees.

It also urged authorities to investigate how the workers fell victim to trafficking despite having government clearance and to reform the migration system.

“Sending citizens abroad is not the end of the process. It is the state's responsibility to protect their safety and rights,” said Al Amin Nayan, president of the foundation.

“If a citizen falls victim to international human trafficking, it is imperative to ensure their safe return, facilitate their rehabilitation, and secure justice for them.”

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