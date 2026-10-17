30 Bangladeshi workers released from Cambodian detention after scam centre ordeal

Thirty Bangladeshi migrant workers detained in Cambodia while trying to return home have been released from immigration custody.

Zahir Imam, first secretary (labour) at the Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok, confirmed the development to bdnews24.com on Saturday.

"The 30 have been released. Many of them have already received release orders and booked tickets to return home. We hope they will return to Bangladesh soon," he said.

Bangladesh has no embassy in Cambodia, with its mission in Bangkok handling consular affairs for the country.

The workers were among 32 Bangladeshis detained by Cambodian immigration police at Phnom Penh International Airport on Sept 3 as they prepared to return home. Two were subsequently released, while the remaining 30 were held at an immigration detention centre.

The Expatriates' Welfare Board had earlier asked the Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok to take steps to secure their release.

In a letter signed by Deputy Director Mohammad Zakir Hossain, the board said it had received an application from Anirban Survivor Voice Foundation seeking assistance for the workers.

What Happened in Cambodia?

The Bangladeshis had travelled to Cambodia through middlemen who promised them well-paid jobs.

According to accounts of their ordeal, many were allegedly forced to work in cyber scam centres or other online fraud operations and prevented from leaving. Some also reported being tortured when they tried to escape.

On Sept 3, the workers gathered at Phnom Penh airport to return home under arrangements made by Cambodian authorities.

However, immigration police detained them during checks over irregularities in their immigration status and other complications.

The 30 workers remained in detention while efforts continued to secure their release and arrange their return to Bangladesh.