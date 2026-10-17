President urges skill-based higher education

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called on higher education institutions to produce skilled and employable graduates to meet the needs of Bangladesh's labour market.

He made the call on Saturday when a delegation led by Southeast University's Board of Trustees Chairman Rezaul Karim paid a courtesy visit to him at Bangabhaban, according to the President's Office.

“Industries, factories, corporate organisations, specialised institutions and even various private organisations in the country have to bring in workers from abroad. There are numerous highly educated unemployed people in the country,” the president said.

He stressed the need for universities to provide modern, high-quality education in technical, engineering and technology-related subjects.

The president also advised industrial and corporate organisations to provide appropriate training to develop qualified and capable workers.

He said the primary objective of public and private universities should be to produce skilled human resources suited to employment opportunities in the country.

“To achieve this, the higher education system must be structured in an integrated and comprehensive manner so that it can produce skilled workers suited to labour markets at home and abroad. No one should remain unemployed,” he said.

President Mirza Fakhrul also urged private universities to waive tuition fees for meritorious students from low-income families.

During the meeting, Rezaul said the university was trying to operate largely as a charitable and non-profit educational institution.

He said the university provided an average of Tk 320 million in tuition waivers and scholarships each year for meritorious students, those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds and students eligible under special quotas.

Southeast University Vice-Chancellor Prof Yusuf Mahbubul Islam was also present at the meeting.