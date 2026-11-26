Gold prices have risen again after a series of sharp fluctuations, with the Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) raising the price of 22-carat gold by Tk 1,050 per Bhori.

The new rates took effect nationwide on Thursday, bringing the price of 22-carat gold to Tk 197,880 per Bhori. Prices of other grades have also increased.

On Wednesday, BAJUS cut the price by Tk 2,858 to Tk 196,830 per Bhori.

Before that, gold prices rose by Tk 4,724 in two consecutive adjustments, including Tk 3,149 on Monday and Tk 1,575 on Tuesday.

The latest hike follows a two-week decline during which 22-carat gold lost Tk 34,700 per Bhori in nine adjustments. The price fell below Tk 200,000 on Nov 22 for the first time in a year.

BAJUS data show that 22-carat gold first crossed Tk 200,000 per Bhori on Oct 6 last year.

The price climbed to Tk 217,382 on Oct 20 before falling to Tk 193,809 on Oct 29. A day later, BAJUS raised it by Tk 8,900 to Tk 202,709.

The price remained above Tk 200,000 per Bhori until the latest round of cuts.

On Jan 29 this year, gold reached a record Tk 286,001 per Bhori in Bangladesh, tracking a surge in international prices.

New Gold Rates

From Thursday, the prices per Bhori are:

• 22-carat: Tk 197,880

• 21-carat: Tk 189,015

• 18-carat: Tk 162,363

• Traditional method: Tk 132,328

Hallmarked 22-carat gold is selling for Tk 16,965 per gram.

On Wednesday, the respective prices were Tk 196,830, Tk 188,024, Tk 161,488 and Tk 131,624.

Over 24 hours, 21-carat gold rose by Tk 991 per Bhori, 18-carat by Tk 875 and traditional-method gold by Tk 704.

BAJUS attributed the increases to a rise in the domestic price of pure gold, locally known as Tejabi gold.

How Gold Fell Below Tk 200,000

After three consecutive increases totalling Tk 12,072, 22-carat gold reached Tk 229,664 per Bhori on Nov 5.

BAJUS then reduced the price through a series of adjustments:

• Nov 6: down Tk 2,741 to Tk 226,923

• Nov 11: down Tk 2,741 to Tk 224,182

• Nov 12: down Tk 2,216 to Tk 221,966

• Nov 13: down Tk 2,158 to Tk 219,808

• Nov 14: down Tk 2,216 to Tk 217,592

• Nov 18: down Tk 2,216 to Tk 215,376

• Nov 20: down Tk 10,964 to Tk 201,166

• Nov 21: down Tk 6,182 to Tk 194,964

Overall, the price fell by Tk 34,700 per Bhori in nine adjustments over two weeks.

International Gold Market

The fall in US interest rates had earlier pushed international gold prices higher.

However, prices dropped by nearly 3 percent on Nov 10 before recovering somewhat the following day. They continued to decline afterwards, with further fluctuations in recent days.

According to Reuters, gold prices edged up on Thursday after a sharp fall the previous day. However, expectations of higher US interest rates amid persistent inflationary pressures continued to weigh on the market.

At 5:12am GMT on Thursday, spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $3,591.37 per ounce.

On Wednesday, prices had plunged to a 15-month low, falling below the key $3,500 mark for the first time since September 2025.

Meanwhile, US gold futures for December delivery rose 1.5 percent to $3,589.50 per ounce.

Silver Prices

While gold prices have increased, domestic silver rates remain unchanged.

Hallmarked 22-carat silver is selling for Tk 260 per gram, or Tk 3,033 per Bhori.