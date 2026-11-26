Rescue workers operate near a mine in the Pongkor area of Bogor district, West Java, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters

Rescue workers operate near a mine in the Pongkor area of Bogor district, West Java, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters

Heavy rain has forced rescuers to call a temporary halt to the search for 13 workers still trapped underground in an illegal gold mine in Indonesia's West Java, authorities said on Thursday, hours after confirming that 13 had already been found dead.

In the region of Bogor, south of the capital Jakarta, a total of 26 workers entered the mine on Monday when ⁠heavy rains inundated the shaft and left them trapped 100 m (328ft) underground.

The search and rescue agency said heavy rain forced authorities to halt the search momentarily, with streams of water flowing into the mine.

Hengki, West Java's police chief, told Reuters earlier on Thursday that of the 13 fatalities, six have already been identified.

Access to the mine has been made more difficult by the narrow, slippery and dark conditions ⁠of the shaft, authorities said.

The agency said rescuers were focusing on two mine shafts, and were using ropes to gain access, but the 100-metre depth of the excavation complicated search efforts.

Small-scale and illegal mining has caused ⁠a series of accidents in Indonesia, where mineral resources are located in remote areas in conditions that are difficult for authorities to regulate.

In January, several ⁠miners were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning at an illegal gold mine in the same area, local news outlet Detik reported.

State ⁠miner Antam, which runs gold mining operations in the region, said the incident occurred at an unauthorised mine and was not part of its operations.