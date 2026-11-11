Indonesia's vice president has resigned, aide says

Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka attends the inauguration of newly appointed Head of the National Nutrition Agency and special advisor for manpower and labour welfare affairs, at the State Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jun 8, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka attends the inauguration of newly appointed Head of the National Nutrition Agency and special advisor for manpower and labour welfare affairs, at the State Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jun 8, 2026. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Indonesia's Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has resigned, an aide said on Wednesday, a move that risks further political turbulence in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Gibran, the 39-year-old son of former President Joko Widodo, has come under intense scrutiny following Constitutional Court and Supreme Court rulings last month that his education documents did not meet election requirements.

The aide, Budi Arie Setiadi, told Reuters that Gibran had tendered his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto earlier on Wednesday.

Separately, two sources at the parliamentary upper house, which will oversee the process of approving his resignation and selecting a replacement, told Reuters that he will submit his resignation letter to the upper house on Thursday morning.

Gibran's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The controversy has unfolded amid a widening rift between Widodo, also known as Jokowi, and Prabowo.