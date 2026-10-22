Indonesia issues record fines to companies over stock market violations

Indonesia's financial regulator has handed over sanction letters to parties found to have violated trading rules in three listed companies, with fines totalling 2.1 trillion rupiah ($116.67 million), it said late on Wednesday.

The fines, linked to trading in PT Dian Swastatika Sentosa Tbk, PT Barito Renewables Energy Tbk and PT Petrindo Jaya Kreasi Tbk, were the biggest the regulator, known by its Indonesian abbreviation OJK,has ever imposed, its chair Friderica Widyasari Dewi told reporters.

The OJK only identified the sanctioned parties by their initials

The penalties were part of capital market reforms, OJK said last week, after MSCI warned it could demote Indonesian equities from "emerging" to "standalone" market status because not enough was being done to combat coordinated trading practices in its stock market

OJK said it imposed a 1.5 trillion rupiah ($83.33 million) fine on a company identified as SMT for market manipulation of Dian Swastatika's shares that led to a sharp jump in the price

Dian Swastatika is part of Indonesian conglomerate Sinar Mas group and operates in mining and energy

A company identified as AH Ltd was fined 500 billion rupiah for obfuscating information during the initial public offering of geothermal company Barito Renewables, while TC Pte Ltd was fined 100 billion rupiah for a similar offence related to the IPO of energy and mineral firm Petrindo, OJK said

Parties affiliated with the controlling shareholders of Barito Renewables and Petrindo were found to have concealed their affiliations and received a large portion of shares ahead of their respective IPOs, limiting the number of shares available on the market, the regulator said

Barito Renewables and Petrindo are both controlled by Indonesian tycoon Prajogo Pangestu

Those fined, Sinar Mas Group and Pangestu could not immediately be reached for comment

The regulator announced the fines on Friday but did not go into detail. Dian Swastatika, Barito Renewables and Petrindo separately said in stock exchange filings on Monday that they respected the OJK's law enforcement measures and would follow the rules

The three companies were part of MSCI's indices but were removed earlier this year

OJK also said it fined several securities companies over stock market violations and temporarily froze underwriting permits for two individuals. It identified the fined parties only by their initials

($1 = 18,000.0000 rupiah)