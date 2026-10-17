DSE’s first day of backup data-centre trading disrupted by software glitch

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has suffered a software glitch, the first day it used its Karwan Bazar data centre as a backup for emergency trading.

Several brokerage firms could not trade normally after losing a connection to the exchange’s trading software on Saturday.

DSE technicians later fixed the problem, allowing them to resume transactions.

The disruption added to investors’ difficulties as turnover fell to Tk 3.17 billion, its lowest in nine and a half months.

The last lower figure was Tk 3.1 billion on Dec 29. The DSE’s benchmark index fell 18.87 points to 5,433.17.

The market opened Saturday to adjust public holidays around Durga Puja.

A brokerage chief executive told bdnews24.com that problems began after 11am.

“The OMS software was not accepting any orders. This happens from time to time. The problem was resolved after noon,” the executive said.

Many firms could not trade for about half an hour.

DSE Deputy General Manager for Public Relations Shafiqul Rahman said a network problem arose during the first day of trading through the Karwan Bazar data centre, but the IT department fixed it immediately.

The exchange’s main data centre is at its Nikunja headquarters.

Its disaster recovery (DR) centre in Karwan Bazar, about 13km away, serves as a backup. The DSE plans to use it for most trading days over the next two months.

A DSE technology official said a matching issue occurred on the first day and was quickly resolved.

Icon Infotech, whose connectivity software is used by brokerages, said its system had worked normally.

Managing Director Abdul Awal said the channel flow was normal and the initial connection to the DR centre may simply have taken time to establish.