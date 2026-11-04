DESCO prepaid metres may face recharge glitch for 24 hours

Some prepaid metres of Dhaka Electricity Supply PLC (DESCO) may not accept recharges for 24 hours from Thursday night.

The glitch may last from 10pm Thursday to 10pm Friday because of a system upgrade, the power distributor said in an urgent notice.

Only metres with numbers beginning with 03 will be hit, with recharge services disrupted temporarily.

DESCO has asked customers to top up in advance to avoid supply interruptions. Those needing help can call 16120 or 16999. It apologised for the inconvenience.

Customers can recharge through bKash, Nagad, Rocket, online banking and designated recharge centres, according to DESCO’s website.

Under the prepaid system, customers pay upfront and the balance drains as they use power.

When the balance runs out, they can switch on emergency credit, but supply may be cut off under the rules once that is exhausted.