November 04, 2026

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Gazipur clashes: Police tear-gas workers off highway

Police remain on alert in Banglabazar and Kashimpur after clearing the highway and restoring traffic flow

Gazipur clashes: Police tear-gas workers off highway

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 12:39 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 12:39 PM

Garment workers have clashed with police at several locations in Gazipur during protests demanding higher wages.

On Wednesday morning, between 2,000 and 4,000 workers took to the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway around 9:30am, blocking traffic at Signboard in Gachha, Banglabazar and Mirzapur, police and locals said.

When law enforcers arrived, workers hurled brickbats at them, triggering clashes.

Police later fired tear gas shells and stun grenades to disperse the workers and clear the highway.

Gazipur Industrial Police officer Mohammad Amjad Hossain said traffic had returned to normal after the workers were cleared from the road.

The situation remained under control in Joydebpur, Salna, Rajendrapur and Safipur, while additional police stayed on alert in Banglabazar and Kashimpur, he added.

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