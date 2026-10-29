Tarique’s Biman flight from Japan delayed by technical glitch

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and his entourage's flight from Japan to Bangladesh has been delayed due to a technical glitch.

A senior official from Biman's flight operations department told bdnews24.com, "There is an issue, hopefully it will be resolved."

A passenger said that the flight was supposed to depart for Dhaka at 6pm local time on Thursday (3pm Bangladesh time), but it is still stuck at Tokyo’s Narita Airport.

He told bdnews24.com at 7:15pm Japan time (4:15pm Bangladesh time), “The plane started taking off at 6:17pm. However, five minutes later, Captain Imamul announced, ‘There has been a technical fault. Engineers are working on it. Please be patient’.”

“Forty minutes later, Captain Imamul announced, ‘We are returning to our previous location. Engineers are working to fix the fault.’”

The passenger later said, “At 8pm [5pm Bangladesh time], Captain Imamul told us, ‘Work is under way, but it will take more time’. You will be taken to the airport lounge, where arrangements are being made for you to stay for a while.”

One of the prime minister’s travel companions said the prime minister was taken off the plane first and escorted to the airport lounge. The other passengers were taken there afterwards.