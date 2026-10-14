October 14, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Saudi airport attack fallout cancels 86 Dhaka flights, leaving 13,490 passengers stranded

Expatriate workers whose visas are nearing expiry have been particularly affected

Saudi airport attack fallout cancels 86 Dhaka flights, leaving 13,490 passengers stranded

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 14 Oct 2026, 03:57 PM

Updated : 14 Oct 2026, 03:57 PM

A total of 86 flights from Dhaka to Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or suspended as of Wednesday following Houthi attacks on Saudi airports, affecting 13,490 passengers.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines and other carriers are offering ticket changes to help the affected reach alternative airports under government instructions, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB).

Expatriate workers whose visas are nearing expiry face particular uncertainty.

In a statement on Wednesday, CAAB said the cancellations and suspensions involved 36 direct flights and 50 connecting services.

Of the direct flights, 14 operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 10 by US-Bangla Airlines, seven by Riyadh Airways and five by Saudia had been cancelled or suspended.

Some airlines carry passengers to Saudi Arabia via stopovers in India and other West Asian countries.

Among the 50 cancelled connecting flights were 22 operated by IndiGo, 11 by Emirates, six by Qatar Airways, six by flydubai, four by SalamAir and one by EgyptAir.

Flights from Dhaka operate directly or through connecting services to four destinations in Saudi Arabia: Riyadh, Dammam, Madinah and Jeddah.

King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has been completely closed since the attacks, while flight operations at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam have also been disrupted, with numerous services cancelled or suspended.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has suspended all flights to the two airports until Saturday, Oct 17.

Services from Madinah, however, are operating normally. Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah is functioning as usual.

Flight operations at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah were disrupted to some extent at the beginning of the week, but aircraft are still taking off and landing there.

Following government instructions, airlines are arranging to carry passengers booked for Riyadh and Dammam to Madinah and Jeddah, subject to seat availability.

A Biman official said passengers whose visas were nearing expiry were being given priority for free ticket changes.

“Sometimes overbooking occurs to ensure that not a single Biman flight departs empty. There have even been instances of passengers being brought back after crossing immigration. However, they travel on the next flight,” the official said.

Airline officials said ticket changes were being made only when seats were available, as these routes already had existing bookings.

Related Stories
Stranded between cancelled flights and expiring visas
Stranded between cancelled flights and expiring visas
Saudi attacks ground 51 flights from Dhaka
Saudi attacks ground 51 flights from Dhaka
Biman flight back in Dhaka after Doha diversion
Biman flight back in Dhaka after Doha diversion
Attack on Saudi airport: Bangladesh condemns casualties
Attack on Saudi airport: Bangladesh condemns casualties
Read More
Italy eyes aircraft maintenance hub in Bangladesh
Italy eyes aircraft maintenance hub in Bangladesh
Large dogs age faster at molecular level: study
Large dogs age faster at molecular level: study
No plan for ‘Operation Clean Heart’: home minister
No plan for ‘Operation Clean Heart’: home minister
Saudi flight cancellations hit 13,490 Dhaka passengers
Saudi flight cancellations hit 13,490 Dhaka passengers
Read More
Opinion

Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Goodbye, my friend: Remembering Toufique
Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman

Iqbal Shailo

A eulogy to Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Iqbal Shailo

Julian Francis

A voice to stories others feared to tell
Julian Francis

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam
Read More